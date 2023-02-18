Florida Boy, 11, Dies From Flesh-Eating Infection After Suffering A Treadmill Injury

The devastating loss of life occurred in just a matter of days.

According to People, Jesse's cousin, Megan Brown, told local news that he had injured his ankle while using a treadmill.

Megan shared that a few days after he suffered the injury, Jesse's mother noticed "his whole leg was covered in like splotchy, purply, red, almost like bruises."

Concerned with the markings on her son's leg, Jesse was rushed to a local hospital where he was admitted to the ICU.