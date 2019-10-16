Higher Love! Ali Wong Reveals She Regularly Trips On Ayahuasca, Mushrooms With Husband Justin Hakuta is ‘basically my drug dealer,’ female comic jokes in new memoir.

Comedian Ali Wong shockingly confessed in her new memoir that she and her husband, Justin Hakuta, have regularly tripped on drugs together during some of the couple’s most trying times, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the memoir, Dear Girls, which she wrote directed at their two daughters, the funny woman revealed details of her sex life – and raunchy details about her encounter using a hallucinogen known as Ayahuasca.

The San Francisco native revealed that she and her husband both have an open approach to holistic medicine. In the memoir, she described Ayahuasca is a “psychedelic plant mixture that helps you heal and find answers to the questions that have been burning inside of you.” So the two traveled to Tulum, Mexico for a ceremony with the substance conducted by a shaman.

“It tasted exactly like what it was: boiled bark and leaves. I sat cross-legged, quiet in a circle with your dad and a bunch of mostly Mexican women, anxiously waiting to see the tie-dye come alive in my brain,” she wrote.

Suddenly, the female stand-up comic saw “beautiful colors” and a “double of myself appeared.” The outrageous experience showed Wong coming face-to-face with a replica of herself, who performed oral sex on her.

“We rolled around together and laughed, our lips moving around each other’s necks, biting each other’s double-pierced earlobes, touching each other, and complimenting each other’s features (which yes, were all just my features),” she wrote.

Wong revealed that at the time of her first Ayahuasca experience, she was struggling with “very bad rosacea on my cheeks.” The encounter with the hallucinogen seemed to ease her symptoms.

“Months later, my skin cleared up. Because I took antibiotics. But still! The self-love I gained after that trip was incredible,” she wrote.

The comedian’s second experience with Ayahuasca involved “a lot” of tears, she said. “I felt how much my father was suffering when he was sick, and why eventually he probably just wanted to pass.”

But the couple’s experiences with drugs didn’t stop there. Wong, who has been open about suffering a miscarriage years ago, said she and Hakuta turned to psychedelic mushrooms.

“Your father held my hand through the entire experience, and afterward, we made the most out of me not being pregnant, and went to do mushrooms in Ojai,” she confessed.

She also joked that writing about the drug experiences has made her realize that Hakuta “is basically my drug dealer who happens to have exquisite taste in ramen.”

Dear Girls hit shelves on Tuesday, October 15.