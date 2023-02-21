Singer Cher, 76, Feuding With Her Sons Over Relationship With 37-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sources Claim

Lovestruck Cher has been plotting to elope with her 37-year-old boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards in a quickie Las Vegas wedding — and cut her disapproving sons out of her $360 million will, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 76-year-old diva is convinced the music producer is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and is fuming that her son Chaz Bono, 53, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, have not supported the relationship, sources said.