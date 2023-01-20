Newly Engaged Cher Shows Off Diamond Ring On Date Night With Fiancé Alexander 'AE' Edwards Despite Concern From Friends

Newly engaged Cher flaunted her new diamond ring from fiancé Alexander "AE" Edwards during a night out on the town, despite concerns from her inner circle over the eyebrow-raising relationship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cher shocked fans when she shared a snap of a blinding diamond ring from the music producer, 36, on Christmas Eve. However, sources told RadarOnline.com that those in the 76-year-old's inner circle aren't on board with the fast-paced romance.