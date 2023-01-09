‘He’s Barely Paid For Anything’: Cher’s Inner Circle Trashes Her Fiancé Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards After Shock Engagement, Plead With Singer To Run Away
Cher’s inner circle has continued to express concerns about her relationship with boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and has revealed the singer has been dropping serious cash on her new fiancé, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to Cher, who is worth an estimated $400 million, has been picking up the tab for her 40-years-younger beau, Alexander. “He’s barely paid for anything since he and Cher met in Paris last September,” said the insider, adding that the 76-year-old sends limos to chauffeur the music producer around, splashes out pricey gifts and has instructed the 36-year-old to “put all his living expenses on her Amex.”
The Turn Back Time singer has defended her relationship with Alexander — who previously admitted to repeatedly cheating on his ex, Amber Rose — and has trolled “haters” with a picture of a dazzling pear-shaped ring he gave her and a loved-up snap of the pair on New Year’s Eve.
Insiders revealed the ring in question was an engagement ring. A source close to Cher said she has been ignoring her friend’s concerns about the relationship. ‘Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now. She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see,” the source said.
- Singer Cher, 76, & Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, Are Engaged Despite Her Friend's Expressing Concern: Sources
- Cher, 76, Sparks Engagement Rumors After Flashing Diamond Ring From 36-Year-Old Boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards
- 'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36
However, another claimed, “Cher is in love. She hasn’t felt this way in decades and at her age never thought she would feel like this again!” The legendary singer has already started planning the wedding, according to those close to her.
“The wedding will be cheap as they plan to elope. After they are married, I can see them throwing a big expensive Hollywood party — but the wedding itself will be simple,” a source added.
Another source close to Cher said they believed Cher was throwing herself into the relationship with Alexander after her mother Georgia’s passing last year.
“Cher is facing her own mortality and wants to enjoy every single moment she has left,” the friend said. “She has never cared about what other people say and knows the 40-year age difference will upset everyone — including members of her own family. But that has never stopped her before — and won’t stop her now!”