Battle Of The Exes: Gwen Stefani Fighting Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Over Visiting Dog Chewy That Was Awarded To Rocker In Divorce, Sources Claim
Gavin Rossdale’s relationship with ex-wife Gwen Stefani has become extremely hostile as the two fight over an aging dog with little time left, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources say the Bush frontman, 57, has denied the No Doubt singer’s request to spend coveted quality time with their beloved Pomeranian pet Chewy before the fading pooch goes to the great doghouse in the sky.
“Gwen is desperate to see the dog and spend some cherished time with Chewy but Gavin is having none of it and has turned the dog into a pawn in his long-running war with her,” said an insider.
“It’s just the sort of petty and childish thing these two do to each other whenever life demands that they cooperate in some way!” said the source.
The former couple — who split in 2015 after nearly 13 years of marriage — are barely on speaking terms despite sharing three kids, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8.
Although Gavin got custody of Chewy by “some quirk of the marriage settlement,” a source insisted the dog was Gwen’s constant companion before the marriage imploded over the rocker’s cheating.
“Gavin thinks he’s gotten the last laugh,” said a source. “But life keeps giving us opportunities and Gwen will surely have her day over Gavin in the end.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in 2016, the exes were able to finalize a divorce settlement and Gavin did not try to take Gwen to the cleaners.
The two, who did not sign a prenup before walking down the aisle, worked out a deal that awarded Gwen more money. Gavin was entitled to 50% of the community estate but agreed that Gwen should keep her income from touring and her record sales.
The two agreed to share 50/50 joint custody of their 3 kids and promised to work around each other’s busy schedules. Gavin did not request child support and neither was awarded spousal support in the end.
After her divorce, Gwen said, “It was a time of reassessing everything that I've done.”
"I was like, 'I am going to wake up every day, I am going to have a coffee, I am going to take care of my kids, and I am going to go to bed. I am never going to kiss anyone. I am never going to ... I thought my life was over,'” Gwen said on The Drew Barrymore Show.
Gwen has been married to country superstar Blake Shelton since 2021.