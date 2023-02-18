Priscilla Presley Spotted With Fresh Blowout While Leaving Salon As Will Drama With Granddaughter Riley Keough Rages On
A freshly pampered Priscilla Presley was spotted leaving the salon on Friday, sporting a voluminous blowout amid family turmoil over an amendment to late daughter Lisa Marie's will, RadarOnline.com can report.
Priscilla appeared at ease as she put her sleek red hair on display Friday while stepping out in Beverly Hills hours after taking her dog for a walk around her neighborhood.
The Elvis Presley Enterprises co-founder and widow to the King of Rock 'n' Roll opted for a monochromatic ensemble, sporting a buttoned long sleeve, black slacks, and matching boots in photos published by Daily Mail.
Insiders claim that Priscilla and granddaughter Riley Keough have now only been in contact via their lawyers after it was revealed Lisa Marie had changed the terms of her will to make daughter Riley and son Benjamin her sole heirs.
Benjamin tragically died by suicide in 2020.
The amendment was made in 2016, and showed Priscilla was removed from the will entirely as well as Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, a change Priscilla has since challenged the "authenticity and validity" of.
"It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla. Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," a source told Entertainment Tonight.
- Presleys At War After Lisa Marie’s Shock Death: Priscilla Isn’t Talking To Orphaned Riley Keough As $35 Million Estate Battle Rages
- Priscilla Presley SLAMS 'Dishonest' And 'Unstable' Bam Margera, Denies Gifting Him Elvis' Personal Possessions
- Late Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley, 33, Spotting Looking Tense As She Prepares To Battle Grandmother Priscilla In Court After Estate Receives $35 Million
The family insider said it may be a lengthy process as "Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court."
According to the source, Priscilla is doing what she feels "is right in her heart" when it comes to Lisa Marie's trust. "She is convinced that old documents had been forged."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie left behind $3 million in debt after her sudden passing but her estate is set to receive $35 million from life insurance policies.
She sadly died on January 12 after being hospitalized for a possible cardiac arrest and found unresponsive in her Calabasas home.
Priscilla confirmed the heartbreaking news, describing her beloved daughter as the "most passionate, strong and loving woman" she has ever known.