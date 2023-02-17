Priscilla Presley & Granddaughter Riley Keough 'Aren't Communicating' As They Continue To Battle Over Lisa Marie's $35 Million Estate
Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter Riley Keough “aren’t communicating” as they continue to battle over the $35 million trust left behind by Lisa Marie Presley following her death last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a disheartening development to come just more than one month after Lisa Marie passed away on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest, her 77-year-old mother and 33-year-old daughter have reportedly stopped speaking due to the ongoing dispute over the $35 million trust Lisa Marie left behind.
According to one source close to both Priscilla and Riley, it has been a "very tense and heartbreaking few weeks" for both the grandmother and granddaughter as they continue to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie while also battling for control of the late singer’s estate.
"It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” the source said. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”
“Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court,” the insider continued. “Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers.”
The source also revealed that while Priscilla and Riley “are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately” – although Priscilla is reportedly “convinced” Lisa Marie’s 2016 amendment to her will making Riley trustee of her estate “had been forged.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported earlier this month, Riley was “blindsided” when she learned her grandmother filed to take control of Lisa Marie’s estate just days after Lisa Marie’s passing at 54 years old.
“She can’t believe that her grandmother is already at the courthouse trying to get her hands on the estate when Lisa Marie was just buried,” one insider told us on February 7. “It’s looking like a huge showdown is brewing!”
According to Priscilla, Lisa Marie’s 2016 amendment to her will which removed Priscilla as co-trustee and instead named Riley as co-trustee was “forged.”
Priscilla subsequently contested "the authenticity and validity" of Riley’s appointment as co-trustee and argued "there are many issues surrounding" the 2016 change.
“[Priscilla] recently received a .pdf file of the Purported 2016 Amendment allegedly dated March 11, 2016,” Priscilla’s lawyer wrote in the petition. “Petitioner notes that the .pdf file shows a comment by "rbernste" dated March 14, which inserts the number 11 in the date of the document, March 11, 2016.”
“Also, the signature page of the Purported 2016 Amendment does not contain any text of the amendment, which can present a higher risk for fraud,” Priscilla’s petition continued. “Also, the Decedent's signature appears to be inconsistent with the Decedent's usual and customary signature.”
“Lastly, the original version of the Purported 2016 Amendment has not yet been located,” the petition concluded. “Since the original Purported 2016 Amendment has not been located, it is presumed that it was destroyed.”
Priscilla has since pushed for the 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s will be dismissed, although Riley has yet to respond to her grandmother’s petition in court.