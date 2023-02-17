Fox News Hosts Like Tucker Carlson Privately Expressed Disbelief Over Ex-Prez Donald Trump's 2020 Election Fraud Claims: 'It's Insane'

But while the conservative news network is accused of pushing Trump’s election fraud claims on air and defaming Dominion Voting Systems, Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham were simultaneously messaging each other in private expressing doubt that the election was rigged, according to the New York Times.

“Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her,” Carlson wrote to Ingraham on November 18, 2020 – two weeks after the 2020 presidential election. “It’s insane.”