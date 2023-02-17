Your tip
Blake Shelton 'Suffering Burnout' In Marriage To Gwen Stefani, Pals Fear Couple's 'Falling Out Of Love'

Feb. 17 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

The honeymoon is over for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. She was the last person race watchers expected to see offering car commentary — but during NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in L.A. on Feb. 5, the pop singer charmed the sportscasters in Fox's broadcast booth as she picked a winner, told a story about meeting one of them when he was drunk, and bragged that she was a better driver than her husband.

Back in her spectator's seat next to Blake, however, there were far fewer laughs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"They looked miserable," said an observer, noting that the smiley selfies Gwen posted on Instagram didn't give a full picture of their time at the event.

"Things just seemed really tense," an insider spilled. RadarOnline.com has discovered that Gwen and Blake have been experiencing marriage struggles.

"When they started dating, they couldn't keep their hands off each other," said the pal of Gwen and Blake, who tied the knot in 2021. "But the spark started disappearing after their wedding. It seems like they argue constantly now — they've even slept in separate bedrooms after particularly bad fights.

"Friends are worried Gwen and Blake are falling out of love."

Friction at work hasn't helped. As much as the couple loved the convenience and novelty of appearing together on The Voice — where they first met in 2014 — it also had its challenges.

Blake, 46, and Gwen, 53, "played it sweet for the cameras as when they were both coaches," said the source, "but behind the scenes, there was sometimes a clash of egos. He would often get all the attention. And that would hit a nerve — she was jealous."

But now Gwen has stepped away from the singing competition show, and in October, Blake announced that the next season — his 23rd, which will debut on March 6 — will be his last.

"He's been suffering from burnout," contended the insider.

blake shelton gwen stefani marriage problems burnout fighting
"He loves being the star of The Voice, but there's so much drama going on behind the scenes — allegations of racism last season, competing with other coaches over singers, backstabbing, and the tight filming schedule combined with his tour dates — it just all became overwhelming for him.

However, other sources claimed Blake decided to quit The Voice in order to save his marriage.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Blake and Gwen's reps for comment.

