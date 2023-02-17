Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas' Estranged Husband ARRESTED After Allegedly Holding Steak Knife To Her Throat Weeks Before Divorce
Fox News host Julie Banderas’ estranged husband, Andrew Sansone, was arrested late last year for an incident in which he allegedly held a steak knife up to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s throat, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just days after Banderas announced she and her husband of 14 years were in the process of getting divorced, a newly released police report revealed Sansone was arrested on December 19 for an alleged incident that took place five days earlier.
According to the documents obtained by Daily Mail, Sansone allegedly brandished and put a steak knife up to Banderas’ throat on the night of December 14 after she ate some of the mashed potatoes he had made for their three children.
Banderas reported the incident to the police five days later, at which point Sansone was escorted from the couple’s home, arrested, and charged with two misdemeanors of menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
According to the police report, Banderas’ alleged her husband became “enraged” before grabbing a nearby steak knife and pointing it at her neck while their children were in the other room.
The report also indicated the couple had been fighting earlier in the day over money and Sansone’s alleged plans to fight for financial support and primary custody of the children upon the couple’s imminent divorce proceedings.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sansone secretly filed for divorce from Banderas in March 2022.
Last week, while appearing on Greg Gutfeld’s late-night Fox program Gutfeld!, the 49-year-old news anchor announced their divorce publicly.
- Gavin Newsom Says Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To Culture At Fox News — As ‘Humiliating’ Photo Of The Pair Emerges
- Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day
- Fox News Commentator FIRES BACK At Ciara After Singer SLAMS Him For Blaming Tyre Nichols' Death On 'Cities Run By Single Mothers'
“F--- Valentine's Day,” Banderas said when Gutfeld asked if she expected to receive anything for the romantic holiday. “Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married, I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day.”
“Well, I'm getting a divorce, I'm going to go ahead and say it right here for the first time,” she said. “Congratulations are in order, if you know me, you'd clap. That was breaking news right there.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The judge overseeing Sansone’s case has since granted a restraining order against the 55-year-old financial advisor – meaning Banderas’ soon-to-be ex is prohibited from contacting her.
Despite the newly granted restraining order, Sansone reportedly still retains the right to visit their three children via curbside pickups.