Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas' Estranged Husband ARRESTED After Allegedly Holding Steak Knife To Her Throat Weeks Before Divorce

Fox News host Julie Banderas’ estranged husband, Andrew Sansone, was arrested late last year for an incident in which he allegedly held a steak knife up to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s throat, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come just days after Banderas announced she and her husband of 14 years were in the process of getting divorced, a newly released police report revealed Sansone was arrested on December 19 for an alleged incident that took place five days earlier.