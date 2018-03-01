‘SNL’ Star Bill Hader Trapped In Divorce Hell!

The laughs stop here for Trainwreck star Bill Hader — who’s desperate to avoid shelling out big bucks in an ugly divorce with his wife, Maggie Carey!

Sources told RadarOnline.com the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live star’s estranged wife, writer-director Maggie Carey, has been out for blood since their 11-year marriage ended in November.

“Maggie wants their $3 million family home, and she won’t hesitate to go after Bill’s reported $8 million fortune — especially after she was expected to take care of their three kids while he was out working,” said an insider.

“Bill,” added the insider, “will end up forking over millions in child and spousal support.”

