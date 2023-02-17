GOP Senator Rick Scott SLAMS Joe Biden As 'Incoherent, Incapacitated & Confused' Following The President's Annual Physical Exam
GOP Senator Rick Scott called out Joe Biden for being “incoherent, incapacitated and confused” this week after the president received his annual physical examination, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Senator Scott’s shocking remarks came shortly after Biden finished his physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday.
According to Scott, the 80-year-old president is not only “incoherent, incapacitated and confused” but also an “unwell” individual who “doesn't know where he is half the time.”
“I mean, I live in Florida, there's a lot of 80-year-olds that are very competent. He's just not one of them,” the GOP senator said during his appearance on Hugh Hewitt's radio show. “I mean he's just not, he's not a healthy person and he's not a good communicator.”
“Let's be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He's unfit for office. He's incoherent, incapacitated and confused,” Scott, 70, continued. “He doesn't know where he is half the time. He's incapable of leading and he's incapable of carrying out his duties. Period.”
“Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can't do the job.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator Scott’s surprising remarks regarding Biden’s age and health came shortly after the 80-year-old president was deemed a “healthy” and “vigorous” person who is fit for office.
White House physician Colonel Kevin O'Connor also revealed Biden underwent a detailed “neurologic exam” that found nothing “consistent with any cerebellar or central neurological disorder.”
“He did not demonstrate any motor weakness, but a subtle difference in heat/cold sensation could be elicited,” O’Connor shared.
But before Biden even received his annual exam on Thursday, some GOP members were worried the results would be “sugarcoated” and lacking any tests on the president’s alleged cognition and memory issues.
“The majority of Americans think Biden is cognitively impaired,” Texas House Rep. Ronny Jackson tweeted on Thursday. “He MUST get a cognitive exam with today's physical exam, and he must release the FULL RESULTS. We need to know!!”
Democratic congress members have also expressed concern regarding Biden’s alleged cognition and memory issues, particularly as the president reportedly prepares to announce his 2024 bid for the White House in April.
“Nobody wants to be the one to do something that would undermine the chances of a Democratic victory in 2024,” Minnesota House Rep. Dean Phillips recently said. “Yet in quiet rooms the conversation is just the opposite — we could be at a higher risk if this path is cleared.”
“He's a president of great competence and success, I admire the heck out of President Biden,” the Democratic congressman continued. “And if he were 15-20 years younger it would be a no-brainer to nominate him, but considering his age it's absurd we're not promoting competition but trying to extinguish it.”