REVEALED: Ex-Prez Donald Trump Spent $10M Of Donor Money To Pay Legal Bills — But Refused To Pay Bumbling Rudy Giuliani's Bill
Donald Trump reportedly spent millions of dollars of donor money on legal fees last year while refusing to pay his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to comes just weeks after Trump announced his 2024 White House bid, it has been revealed the former president spent nearly $10 million from his Save America political action committee.
The money reportedly went toward the legal fees connected to the ongoing tax fraud, election fraud, and classified document lawsuits against the former president.
But perhaps most surprising is the fact that none of the $10 million of donor money spent by Trump on his legal fees went to Giuliani, who represented Trump in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden.
According to Daily Mail, Trump refused to pay Giuliani the legal fees owed to the former New York City mayor because Giuliani failed to overturn the election in Trump’s favor.
Also surprising is the fact that Trump, who is now an official candidate for the 2024 presidential election, may be prohibited from spending donor money from his Save America PAC on his legal fees due to donor contribution limits placed upon presidential candidates.
“Payments by a PAC that exceed the contribution limit are contributions to the candidate and are unlawful,” campaign finance expert and lawyer Jason Torchinsky explained.
Individual donations to political candidates are currently capped at $3,300 for the current two-year political cycle, creating a legal “gray area” for Trump as he continues to battle a slew of lawsuits against him.
- Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom Ivana On What Would Have Been Her 74th Birthday As Tension With Dad Donald Grows
- Firing Squads, Hangings, Group Executions — And Even The Guillotine: Donald Trump Polls Advisors On Radical Second Term Agenda According To New Report
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump DENIES Calling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 'Meatball Ron'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump is currently facing at least three major lawsuits connected to both his presidency and his personal company The Trump Organization.
According to the former president’s financial records, he spent $3 million of donor money to pay Florida-based law firm Critton, Luttier and Coleman in 2022 to represent the ongoing classified document lawsuit against him.
The firm has also reportedly been hired to represent Trump in the ongoing tax fraud lawsuit against The Trump Organization filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James in September 2022.
Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin and White – another law firm hired to represent Trump in the lawsuit connected to the cache of classified documents found at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in August – was also paid $1.3 million via money from Trump’s Save America PAC.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Trump then spent millions of more dollars on law firms to represent him in a number of other lawsuits, including $2 million to Alina Habba to represent him against rape accuser E. Jean Carroll and another law firm to represent him against allegations of election interference in Georgia.
Federal financial records from Trump’s Save America PAC showed that the committee has more than $18 million on hand, with the majority of that money reportedly being donated to the PAC prior to Trump’s 2024 White House bid announcement in November.