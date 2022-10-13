'This Woman Is Not My Type!' Donald Trump Claims He Didn't Assault Accuser E. Jean Carroll After Judge Orders Ex-Prez To Sit For Deposition

Following Judge Kaplan’s ruling that Trump must sit for a deposition under oath in connection to the lawsuit, the businessman-turned-president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to attack both Carroll and her defamation lawsuit.

“She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, 'swooned' her,” Trump wrote.

“It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years,” he continued. “And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!”