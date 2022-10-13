'This Woman Is Not My Type!' Donald Trump Claims He Didn't Assault Accuser E. Jean Carroll After Judge Orders Ex-Prez To Sit For Deposition
Donald Trump slammed his accuser, E. Jean Carroll, after a federal judge ordered the ex-president to be deposed in connection to Carroll’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development began on Wednesday when Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered Trump to be deposed on October 19.
Carroll previously filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after the ex-president denied allegations he raped the writer in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.
According to Carroll, Trump’s denial of her rape allegations not only harmed her reputation but also damaged her credibility as a successful journalist.
Following Judge Kaplan’s ruling that Trump must sit for a deposition under oath in connection to the lawsuit, the businessman-turned-president took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to attack both Carroll and her defamation lawsuit.
“She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, 'swooned' her,” Trump wrote.
“It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years,” he continued. “And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!”
Trump’s crude comments Wednesday night regarding Carroll echoed the same comments he made when the rape allegations first surfaced in 2019, telling The Hill that Carroll is “not [his] type” and the allegations were fabricated to help the journalist push her new book at the time.
Despite Trump’s attacks, Carroll and her lawyer, Roberta “Robbie” Kaplan, told Daily Mail they are “pleased” that the federal judge ruled in their favor and ordered the former president to sit for a deposition under oath.
“We are pleased that Judge Kaplan agreed with our position not to stay discovery in this case,” Carroll’s lawyer told the outlet. “We look forward to filing our case under the Adult Survivors Act and moving forward to trial with all dispatch.”
Judge Kaplan cited Trump’s efforts to “delay” the defamation case against him as one of the main reason’s for denying the ex-president’s request to postpone the October 19 deposition.
“The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff's attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong,” Judge Kaplan explained.
He added, “As this Court previously has observed, Mr. Trump has litigated this case since it began in 2019 with the effect and probably the purpose of delaying it.”