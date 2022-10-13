Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Prison In Forcible Touching Case After Guilty Plea
Cuba Gooding Jr. has avoided prison time in his forcible touching case after complying with the terms of a plea agreement, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The actor pleaded guilty to a lesser harassment violation on Thursday as part of a deal.
He was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018.
Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding completed what was asked of him including six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling as well as not being arrested again.
Balbert received "positive reports for the last six months" from Gooding's therapist.
In the case he would have failed to comply with the terms of the deal over the past six months, then Gooding could have faced up to one year behind bars.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Gooding's team for comment following the update today.
The Jerry McGuire star had been charged with six misdemeanors over three separate incidents.
Prosecutors revealed two other victims spoke out against Gooding.
One accused him of touching her breast without consent at a rooftop bar and the other, a server at TAO Downtown, said he pinched her backside.
Gooding denied the allegations and initially pled not guilty to all counts.
One of Gooding's accusers, Kelsey Harbert, addressed reporters amid the news on Thursday, saying his alleged actions "tug at [her] sense of peace every single day."
"At what point are we going to take this seriously? When will we decide that this is dangerous behavior? And when is it the court's responsibility to protect the public from someone like him?" Harbert questioned. "The system is supposed to be about what he did. Not who he is."
Back in August, RadarOnline.com learned that Gooding was spotted on a rare outing at a major charity event in the Hamptons.
"They were jamming, and the crowd went nuts, everyone as dancing," an eyewitness shared after the event.
"Cuba was there in great spirits and having a blast, seems like all his troubles are in the rearview," another source exclusively dished to RadarOnline.com at the time.