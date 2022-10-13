Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Prison In Forcible Touching Case After Guilty Plea

He was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018.

Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding completed what was asked of him including six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling as well as not being arrested again.

Balbert received "positive reports for the last six months" from Gooding's therapist.

In the case he would have failed to comply with the terms of the deal over the past six months, then Gooding could have faced up to one year behind bars.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Gooding's team for comment following the update today.