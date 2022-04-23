Cuba Gooding Jr. Hired By A Gentlemen's Club To Host A Party After Pleading Guilty To Forcibly Touching A Woman

He pleaded guilty to one of the accusations. A judge ruled that if the actor attended counseling and stayed out of trouble for a year his conviction would get downgraded from a misdemeanor to a violation. The light sentence is a double-edged sword though because if he violates the agreement the actor could have a year of jail time.

The plea came during a scheduled hearing earlier this week, nearly two years after Gooding was first charged and following several hearings in between. There were reportedly previous negotiations over a plea agreement which were stalled under former district attorney Cyrus Vance.

Peter Toumbekis, the actor's lawyer, released a statement after the hearing where he said, "Today, two of the three cases were dismissed, and as for the third case, Cuba Gooding Jr. entered into a re-pleader today whereby in six months his case will be disposed of with a violation, which is not a crime, resulting in no criminal record."