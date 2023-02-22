DNA TEST CALLED OFF: Polish Woman Claiming She’s Madeleine McCann WILL NOT Provide Sample To 'Missing Maddie' Parents, Her Medium Reveals

In a wild new twist to the Madeleine McCann mystery, an investigator has called off plans to conduct DNA tests on the missing toddler’s parents as well as the Polish woman claiming to be the child who vanished in 2007 while on vacation in Portugal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

21-year-old Julia Wendell went viral after she claimed to be Madeleine, with sources agreeing she has an uncanny resemblance to Garry and Kate McCann's daughter.

But Dr. Fia Johansson, the renowned private investigator who tracked down Wendell in a small town near the German border to verify her claim, told RadarOnline.com she thinks the young woman might be a victim of sex trafficking and not Madeleine pending a further probe.