DNA TEST CALLED OFF: Polish Woman Claiming She’s Madeleine McCann WILL NOT Provide Sample To 'Missing Maddie' Parents, Her Medium Reveals
In a wild new twist to the Madeleine McCann mystery, an investigator has called off plans to conduct DNA tests on the missing toddler’s parents as well as the Polish woman claiming to be the child who vanished in 2007 while on vacation in Portugal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
21-year-old Julia Wendell went viral after she claimed to be Madeleine, with sources agreeing she has an uncanny resemblance to Garry and Kate McCann's daughter.
But Dr. Fia Johansson, the renowned private investigator who tracked down Wendell in a small town near the German border to verify her claim, told RadarOnline.com she thinks the young woman might be a victim of sex trafficking and not Madeleine pending a further probe.
Published reports stated Madeleine’s parents agreed to a DNA test with Wendell, but Dr. Johansson said that plan was put on hold, for now, to avoid disturbing the distraught family, who are quietly raising their now teenage children.
“At this moment we don’t think there is any need for Gerry and Kate to do any DNA test because there is a lot of factors that says (Wendell’s) family are trying to hide something and there s a lot of factors that also say Julie is not Madeleine McCann,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.
“Julie may actually be another victim of one of a pedophile who abducted her the same year as Madeleine and somehow her family could possibly not be her real parents,” she added. “Right now, we are trying to determine is she had been trafficked from another country and how her parents are connected.”
McCann was only 3 years old when her parents discovered her missing from her bed during a family vacation in Praia da Luz, Portugal.
Over the years, the high-profile case has brought several accusations from individuals who claimed to be the missing girl; however, Wendell’s Instagram has gained traction among internet sleuths.
Using the Instagram account, @IAmMadeleineMcCann, Wendell shared photos of similar unique markings that she believed she had in common with McCann – specifically the same distinctive dark speck in her eye and the birthmark on her leg as the missing toddler.
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com she dispatched a team of investigators to interview Wendell, who claims she was never loved by her supposed biological parents, and that at her grandparents’ home, she spotted a family portrait of the man who not only raped her but bears a striking resemblance to the suspect in the McCann case.
Wendell’s parents refused to cooperate with her investigators or submit DNA samples to prove they are her biological parents, said Dr. Johansson, who is thinking about petitioning the Polish courts to order a test.
If the DNA test rules out Wendell’s parents, arrangements will be made to compare the results to Maddie's parents.
“There are a lot of factors that didn’t really sit well with me that she is Madeleine," Dr. Johansson said. "I am not 100 percent.”
