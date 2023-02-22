UK Mother Who Admires Serial Killers Ted Bundy & Jeffrey Dahmer Receives 23-Year Sentence For Boyfriend's Murder
An English woman who has an affinity for serial killers was arrested for the murder of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned, and ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years behind bars after being convicted.
Shaye Groves, 27, was found guilty this month of the fatal stabbing of her estranged lover, Frankie Fitzgerald, 25.
Fitzgerald's body was found in his bed, where he was asleep at the time of the slaying. Groves was accused of brutally attacking the father-of-two, who suffered 17 stab wounds to his chest and a slit across his throat.
Shocking footage released by the Hampshire Constabulary caught the moment that officers arrested Groves in June 2022.
In the chilling clip, the murderer-obsessed Groves could be seen wearing a pink nightgown as she smoked a cigarette at her kitchen table.
Officers informed her that she was being taken into custody for Fitzgerald's murder.
Since the footage was captured, a five-week trial revealed disturbing details about the events that unfolded.
Groves attempted to paint herself as a victim — and she used tips from true crime podcasts, social media, and documentaries to plan her alibi.
According to the Daily Mail, Groves and Fitzgerald participated in BSDM and consented to filming themselves in sexual acts with each other.
It was also discovered that Groves had framed photos of notorious serial killers in her home, including Charles Bronson, in addition to owning books on deranged murderers and indulging in true crime entertainment.
Prosecutor Steven Perian KC told the jury during the trial that Groves used her knowledge of criminal cases and the couple's BDSM activities to get away with the heinous attack.
Prosecutors claimed Groves sent her friend an edited video and claimed that Fitzgerald had sexually assaulted her in the footage. As disturbing as Groves' allegation was, it was revealed that the clip had been edited and the original version showed a consenting act.
"Where would the defendant have got the insight from to plan the details of the attack and to make it look like she was the victim of an assault?" Perian said of Groves during the trial, as he noted her collection of serial killer memorabilia.
"The Crown say that the defendant — by reading about and watching murder documentaries — she was familiar with crime scenes, how to create a false narrative and how to set up a false alibi," the prosecutor continued.
Jurors were also told of an alleged phone call Groves made after Fitzgerald's death.
Groves was accused of "giggling" during the call, as she showed her friend his lifeless body and exclaimed, "I've done him."
Following the trial, the judge sentencing Groves told her she was not a "cold-blooded killer" like those she looked up to — and labeled Fitzgerald's death a "crime of passion."
Groves received a minimum sentence of 23 years behind bars.