UK Mother Who Admires Serial Killers Ted Bundy & Jeffrey Dahmer Receives 23-Year Sentence For Boyfriend's Murder

An English woman who has an affinity for serial killers was arrested for the murder of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned, and ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years behind bars after being convicted.

Shaye Groves, 27, was found guilty this month of the fatal stabbing of her estranged lover, Frankie Fitzgerald, 25.

Fitzgerald's body was found in his bed, where he was asleep at the time of the slaying. Groves was accused of brutally attacking the father-of-two, who suffered 17 stab wounds to his chest and a slit across his throat.