Britney Spears Blames Ex Kevin Federline For Teenage Sons INCING HER OUT Of Their Lives

Britney Spears is determined to repair her relationship with teenage sons Sean and Jayden despite getting iced out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claim the pop star blames her ex-husband Kevin Federline for their boys stubbornly snubbing the efforts she is making to reestablish their bond.
"Britney says she must have sent hundreds if not thousands of emotional pleas for her boys to come over and talk things out," spilled an insider. "That's what she needs more than anything to feel happy and fully centered again."
Sources close to the famous family claim the troubled Crossroads actress has been estranged from both Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, for months.
K-Fed previously spoke out about their estrangement, claiming the boys' desire to avoid the circus surrounding their mother's life was so prevalent they didn't even attend her June wedding.
Insiders claimed the teens are still having a tough time with their mom's social media antics, including her candid confessions and skin-baring snaps which have increased in frequency since November 2021.
Spears and her current husband, Sam Asghari, recently moved to a sprawling $12 million mansion in Calabasas not far from where K-Fed and stepmom Victoria Prince reside, but sources claim the close proximity hasn't helped simmer their family turmoil after the termination of the singer's 13-year conservatorship.
Reports emerged in January 2023 that Spears is quietly selling the property, just weeks before claims that Spears has been struggling with her mental health and substance abuse, leading loved ones to plan an intervention.
Insiders claim the ongoing tension with her sons is a source of stress for Spears, who allegedly goes from "sad to mad" over the ordeal. "Sam assures her the boys just need more time and eventually they'll come visit," confided the insider.
"She gave them everything she had," added the insider, noting it breaks her heart.
Jayden, for his part, also addressed their fractured relationship in a previous interview with Sean.
There is "no hate," Jayden stated, confessing it will be a process.
"I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again."
"I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you," Jayden continued. "Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."