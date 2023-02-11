Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Caught Partying In Arizona For Super Bowl Weekend During Pop Star's Alleged Meltdown
Kevin Federline doesn't seem to be concerned about his ex-wife Britney Spears after her inner circle had allegedly planned an intervention, calling the singer's "erratic" behavior a "ticking time bomb."
K-Fed jetted off to Arizona to party ahead of Super Bowl LVII weekend. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former professional dancer-turned-Mr. Spears looked unbothered by his ex's antics while attending Pepsi Zero's Sugar party at the W Scottsdale on Thursday night with a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars.
K-Fed — who has custody of Britney's estranged sons: Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16 — appeared calm and relaxed while rubbing shoulders with Mario Lopez, Scott Eastwood, Cedric The Entertainer, Michael Irvin, and Reggie Bush before the big game; however, his children were nowhere in sight.
We're told G-Eazy hosted the event. Britney's ex-husband wore his usual attire — a black sweatshirt — despite the star-studded bash.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Britney's close friends allegedly fear she’s abusing Adderall and other substances, claiming she's acting “erratic and volatile." Insiders alleged a recently planned intervention was called off after the Womanizer singer became “somewhat aware” of what they were scheming.
Sources told TMZ that Britney’s manager rented out a home in Los Angeles, and the plan was to take star there for the intervention. Her husband, Sam Asghari, her manager, and other medical professionals were allegedly supposed to be a part of the talk. Sam later denied the intervention plan.
The outlet also claimed that a friend is "afraid she's gonna die."
- Britney Spears Accused Of Abusing Adderall As Friends' Fear Pop Star Is A 'Ticking Time Bomb' After Failed Intervention
- ‘I’m Afraid She’s Gonna Die’: Britney Spears’ Friends Planned Intervention For Pop Star Over Drug Abuse, Scrapped After She Became Aware Of Plan
- Alyssa Milano Privately Apologizes To Britney Spears After Pop Star Rips Actress Over 2022 Tweet
However, Britney hit back at those allegations, taking to Instagram on Friday, the ...Baby One More Time hitmaker addressed the "sick" accusations.
"It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough," Britney wrote on her social media.
She later posted a video in real-time, laughing off the rumors.
"This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and 'doctors'!!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life!!!" Britney captioned the video, revealing she takes Prozac for depression.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this!!! It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong!!!" she told her fans.
Sam also shot down the allegations of an intervention, telling Access Hollywood, "An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."