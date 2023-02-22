Neighbors Fear Hayden Panettiere's Drug-Addled Brother Suffered Overdose, Claim He Was 'Hooked' On Painkillers & Went To Rehab Before Shock Death
Hayden Panettiere's brother was allegedly hooked on prescription painkillers and went to rehab for drug addiction one year before his shocking death at 28, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jansen Panettiere passed away suddenly on Sunday — and now, neighbors are revealing his alleged opioid struggles, fearing he may have overdosed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hayden's little brother was found by friends inside his New York apartment after skipping a business meeting.
The police report revealed the former actor-turned-artist was sitting upright in a chair and unresponsive. His pals desperately tried to save his life by giving him CPR and calling 911.
While Jansen admitted to using drugs in the past, his neighbors said it may have been more recent than he let on. Those who lived by him claimed he was hooked on what they believed was Oxycodone, adding he was "popping them like gumballs" over the years.
An insider claimed he completed rehab last year, but fell off the wagon a few months ago.
One neighbor told Daily Mail that Jansen disappeared in 2022, adding, "he probably went into rehab." The insider said, "he moved out," claiming "his dad grabbed his stuff."
"When he came back he looked okay in the beginning," the person spilled, revealing Jansen had moved to another apartment in the area after allegedly completing treatment. "He looked like a different person. He came back straightened up. Then he went downhill from there."
- Hayden Panettiere's Brother Was Found Unresponsive In His Apartment By Friends, Desperate CPR Attempts Fell Short
- Hayden Panettiere's Late Brother Suffered From 'Anxiety & Depression,' Actress Is 'Inconsolable' After His Sudden Death
- The Last Photo: Hayden Panettiere's Drug-Addled Brother Was All Smiles Just Weeks Before His Shocking Death
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hayden's only sibling admitted to using drugs on a website promoting his art.
"I AM a good person. I don't do anything illegal or at least I don't do illegal things that hurt people in front of me, if that makes sense," he wrote. "I've done drugs but I don’t steal. Not to say that anyone that's ever stolen something is a bad person and far from it. Meaning, I have my moments like everyone else."
Insiders also claimed Jansen suffered "terrible anxiety and depression" in the years before his death.
As RadarOnline.com reported, no foul play is suspected — but Jansen's cause of death will not be revealed until his autopsy is completed and the toxicology results come in.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hayden, 33, has not addressed her brother's unexpected passing as of this post — but sources said the Heroes actress is "inconsolable" over the shocking news.
Before giving up his life in Hollywood for art, Jansen appeared in a number of projects, including The Walking Dead, Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and more.