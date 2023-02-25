Roadblock: Longtime Private Investigator Says German Police DO NOT Have Enough Evidence To Charge Perv Christian Brueckner In Madeleine McCann Case

The private investigator who has spent about 16 years searching for Madeleine McCann says German authorities lack the evidence to charge caged pervert Christian Brueckner with the notorious crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

P.I. Julian Peribanez admitted he's frustrated over the handling of the case – especially after German prosecutors spent three years declaring Brueckner the prime suspect but failed to file any criminal charges against the creep, who is serving seven years on an unrelated rape case.

Brueckner, 46, was a handyman at the Ocean Club at the Pria da Luz resort in the spring of 2007 when 3-year-old Madeleine was snatched from her room while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, dined nearby with friends.