Madeleine McCann Crime Scene Photos: Revisiting The Perplexing Case After Polish Woman Claims To Be British Girl Missing Since 2007

On the evening of May 3, The McCanns put Madeleine — who was dressed in a pair of pink and white Eeyore pajamas — and her then-two-year-old twin siblings to bed on the ground floor of their Praia da Lux apartment.

After the children's 8:30 PM bedtime, Kate and Gerry went to dinner with friends a short distance away.

While the parents dined, a sinister act unfolded at the apartment that has left detectives and internet sleuths stumped for nearly two decades.