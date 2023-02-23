Dominatrix Accused Of Instructing Her 'Slave' To Torture Her Estranged Boyfriend, Plot Ended In Murder
A dominatrix in Australia was sentenced to over six years behind bars in connection with a plan to have her on-and-off-again boyfriend tortured ended in his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Heide Victoria Bos wanted her boyfriend to leave town, so she hatched the scheme to have her “slave” beat him so badly that he would go away, Front Page Detectives reported.
A little before midnight on July 9, 2021, Nick Cameron was in his Melbourne apartment car park when he was attacked with a hammer and stabbed for over 11 terrifying minutes, The Guardian reported.
Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force head injuries, officials said.
In the Victorian supreme court on Feb. 22, justice Michael Croucher said, “He had no idea a man he didn’t know was lying in wait for him in the shadows with violence on his mind.”
The suspect in the case has been charged with Cameron’s murder and will face trial in the supreme court at a later date.
After the incident, friends comforted Bos over the death of her boyfriend and she denied knowing anything about it. Investigators found text messages showing she loved him, but also messages stating how she hated him for the way he allegedly had treated her, according to the report.
Bos claimed she and Cameron had been in a volatile on-and-off relationship for nine months and alleged he “just got a way of hurting me that’s very unique and nasty."
Bos went by the username “Hedonistic Siren" on the site and told her slave she was “above you in every way” and the slave was a “pathetic strap of an excuse, mimicking human life.”
During the planning stage, authorities claimed she gave the “slave” details of Cameron’s movements, a floor plan of his building and photos to help him carry out the attack.
Police finally linked Bos to the murder in August 2021 after they found a $2,000 bank transfer to the alleged attacker labeled as “rent” — even though Bos claimed to not know the man.
On the night of the deadly incident, unaware Cameron was already dead, Bos sent a text to her slave hours after the attack saying she changed her mind.
The court stated if it was not for her involvement, Cameron would not have been attacked at all.
Bos admitted she was guilty of manslaughter and Justice Croucher jailed her for six years and three months. She must serve at least three years and three months of the sentence, officials said.
She has already been behind bars for 18 months.