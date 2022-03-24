Madeleine McCann Suspect Christian Brueckner Fears For His Life In Prison Over Death Threats: 'It's Torture'

Christian Brueckner, who police believe is the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance, said he is facing death threats in a 14-page letter from behind bars.

Brueckner is currently serving time in a German prison for an unrelated rape conviction and claimed that other inmates have been bullying and taunting him after catching word of a documentary alluding to his alleged involvement in 3-year-old Madeleine going missing in May 2007, although he was never charged with her disappearance.

"I am forcing myself to isolate myself because there is a high probability of a physical attack by fellow prisoners," he claimed in the open letter published by Bild, per The Sun, calling it "torture."