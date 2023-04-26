Hunter Biden's Lawyers Spotting Meeting With Justice Department Officials As Criminal Probes Heat Up
Hunter Biden's legal team met with the Department of Justice, as a probe into the First Son's business dealings heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chris Clark, lead attorney for Hunter, and other members of his team were spotted entering DOJ headquarters earlier today. Officials from the Department of Justice's tax division were also present, as well as the Delaware US attorney's office.
Prior to Wednesday's meeting, Clark's team requested an update with DOJ officials on the progress of the case, as Republican lawmakers doubled down on allegations of criminal activity by the Biden family.
The stacked legal crew was spotted by CNN early on Wednesday morning.
David Weiss from the Delaware US attorney's office oversaw the investigation into Hunter's overseas business dealings. The tax division was represented by a DOJ lawyer, due to a delay in appointee confirmation by the Senate.
While potential indictments for alleged criminal activity by Hunter were laid out in 2022, little has come to fruition in the public eye since then.
According to insiders close to the probe, prosecutions were still in the thick of deciding whether or not to pursue charges.
On the table were potential misdemeanor charges of failure to file taxes, one count of felony tax evasion in relation to over reporting of expenses and a false statement charge regarding the purchase of a firearm.
While sources claim the DOJ wrestled internally on bringing charges against the president's son, Hunter's attorneys hit back at outspoken GOP critics.
This week Hunter's law firm sent multiple letters to the US Treasury Department in regard to information collected on the first son — and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was at the center of the complaint.
Lowell demanded an investigation into Greene's public attacks on Hunter, President Joe Biden and other members of their family.
"We write to request the Office of Congressional Ethics initiate a review of and take appropriate action as a result of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA 14th C.D.) suspected violations of House Ethics rules and standards of official conduct," Lowell wrote in the letter.
"Representative Greene’s unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden," Lowell's letter continued.
The correspondence came as House Republicans accused President Biden of being involved in his son's alleged criminal overseas business deals.