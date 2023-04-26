Hunter Biden's Lawyers Spotting Meeting With Justice Department Officials As Criminal Probes Heat Up

Hunter Biden's legal team met with the Department of Justice, as a probe into the First Son's business dealings heats up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chris Clark, lead attorney for Hunter, and other members of his team were spotted entering DOJ headquarters earlier today. Officials from the Department of Justice's tax division were also present, as well as the Delaware US attorney's office.

Prior to Wednesday's meeting, Clark's team requested an update with DOJ officials on the progress of the case, as Republican lawmakers doubled down on allegations of criminal activity by the Biden family.