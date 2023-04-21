Ex-CIA Chief Admits To 'Helping' Joe Biden In 2020 By Having 50 Spies Discredit Hunter Biden Laptop Emails

The former chief of the CIA recently admitted to “helping” Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election by organizing more than 50 spies to discredit damning emails found on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come as House Republicans investigate President Biden regarding his alleged involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings, ex-CIA Chief Mike Morell claimed he organized 51 spies to write a letter in October 2020 discrediting the emails found on Hunter’s laptop as Russian disinformation.