Ex-CIA Chief Admits To 'Helping' Joe Biden In 2020 By Having 50 Spies Discredit Hunter Biden Laptop Emails
The former chief of the CIA recently admitted to “helping” Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election by organizing more than 50 spies to discredit damning emails found on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come as House Republicans investigate President Biden regarding his alleged involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings, ex-CIA Chief Mike Morell claimed he organized 51 spies to write a letter in October 2020 discrediting the emails found on Hunter’s laptop as Russian disinformation.
According to sworn testimony Morell recently gave to the House Judiciary Committee, the alleged scheme started “on or before” October 17, 2020, when current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken – who was serving as a senior official in Biden’s campaign at the time – reached out to Morell about the New York Post’s bombshell story connecting then-candidate Biden to Ukraine.
Blinken then allegedly emailed Morell an article published by USA Today reporting that the FBI was investigating whether the Hunter laptop story was part of a possible Russian “disinformation campaign.”
Morell then reached out to retired CIA Senior Operations Officer Marc Polymeropoulos to help him compile a letter discrediting the Post’s story connecting then-candidate Biden to Ukraine, at which point Morell gathered a total of 51 signatures from intelligence officials.
The letter, published by Politico on October 19, alleged that the story published by the Post days earlier had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
During his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, Morell reportedly told the panel that he organized the letter because he wanted to “help Vice President Biden” and “because [he] wanted [Biden] to win the election.”
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, as well as Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Michael Turner, penned a letter to Blinken on Thursday in the wake of Morell’s recent testimony.
“We are examining the origins of the infamous public statement signed by 51 former intelligence officials that falsely discredited a New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop as supposed Russian disinformation,” the two GOP congressmen wrote.
“Subsequent reporting revealed that the New York Post story was not, as the public statement claimed and then-Vice President Biden parroted, part of a ‘Russian information operation,’” the letter continued.
“It is apparent that the Biden campaign played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election.”
Jordan and Turner have also asked Blinken to turn over all “documents and communications” connected to the October 2020 letter, as well as the identities of each individual involved in the letter’s “inception, drafting, editing, signing, publishing, or promotion.”