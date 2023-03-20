‘Coincidence?’: Maria Bartiromo Suggests Trump’s Imminent Indictment Timed To Distract From House’s Probe Into Biden Family
Fox News star Maria Bartiromo suggested the imminent indictment of former President Donald Trump was timed to distract from the House’s ongoing investigation into the Biden family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bartiromo’s surprising suggestion came on Sunday as she spoke with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer regarding Trump’s allegedly imminent indictment and the House committee’s latest discovery connecting President Joe Biden to overseas business deals with foreign entities.
According to Comer, it is “very odd” that an indictment against Trump over the former president’s hush money scandal with adult film star Stormy Daniels would be announced “the very next day” after the House committee obtained bank records allegedly connecting Biden to China.
Comer also suggested the news of an imminent indictment against Trump is an “effort to detract” from his probe into the Biden family.
“It’s very odd that this would come out just the very next day after I revealed bank records which showed that the Biden family, the president in particular, hasn’t been truthful with respect to his family receiving parents directly from the Chinese Communist Party,” Comer told Bartiromo on Sunday.
“So it almost looks like it’s an effort to detract,” Comer continued. “But at the very least, it’s another example of a two-tiered system of justice.”
Later on during Sunday’s Fox News broadcast, Bartiromo echoed Comer’s suggestion when she questioned former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe over whether he believed Trump’s imminent indictment was timed to distract from the House’s probe into Biden.
“Do you think there’s a coincidence that as soon as James Comer comes out and exposes those bank records that suddenly Trump is going be indicted?” Bartiromo asked Ratcliffe.
“I mean, you were just talking about this soft approach from Joe Biden to China,” she continued. “We’re constantly asking, why? Why not protect America?”
“Is it a coincidence now that Trump is going to get indicted on Tuesday after these bank records were revealed last week?”
According to Ratcliffe, he does not “believe much in coincidences” – although he refused to answer Bartiromo’s query directly.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to claim he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in connection to the allegations he used $130,000 of campaign funds to keep Daniels quiet about the pair’s alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
One day before Trump took to Truth Social, Congressman Comer announced that the House Oversight Committee obtained “suspicious activity reports” from the U.S. Treasury Department allegedly connecting President Biden and his family to potentially illegal overseas business deals with foreign powers like China, Russia, and Ukraine.
When asked about the latest development in the House’s probe into the president, White House spokesman Ian Sams criticized House Republicans for “going after” and “attacking” Biden.
“Instead of bizarrely attacking the President’s family, perhaps House Republicans should focus on working with the President to deliver results for American families on important priorities like lowering costs and strengthening health care,” Sams said.