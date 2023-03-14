Treasury Provides GOP Access To Biden Family 'Suspicious Activity Reports'
The United States Treasury Department has agreed to provide House Republicans with access to “suspicious activity reports” allegedly connecting President Joe Biden and his family to shady overseas business deals, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come more than two months after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer first requested the activity reports, the GOP congressman announced on Tuesday that the Treasury has agreed to hand the material over.
According to the New York Post, the “suspicious activity reports” mostly consist of bank records submitted to the government by members of the Biden family and may contain “new bombshells” connecting the president’s relatives – such as son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden – to “murky” overseas business dealings.
“After two months of dragging their feet, the Treasury Department is finally providing us with access to the suspicious activity reports for the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions,” Comer said this week.
“It should never have taken us threatening to hold a hearing and conduct a transcribed interview with an official under the penalty of perjury for Treasury to finally accommodate part of our request,” he continued.
“If Treasury tries to stonewall our investigation again, we will continue to use tools at our disposal to compel compliance.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Comer first requested the activity reports from the Treasury last year while he was still a ranking member of the then Democrat-controlled House committee.
Comer then requested the reports again in January after the GOP took control of the House, and the details within the “suspicious activity reports” are expected to detail the “money trail” connecting President Biden and his family to business relationships with the likes of Ukraine, Russia, China, and other foreign powers.
Even more shocking is Comer’s claim that a third Biden family member is now under investigation by House Republicans, although the Kentucky congressman declined to share who that family member is and what their familial connection to President Biden is.
“And there were three different Biden family members that received a cut from that $3 million,” Comer told Fox News this week while discussing one alleged $3 million business deal between the Bidens and China.
“Including a new Biden family member that’s never before been included in any of these investigations,” he revealed. “So our question is, what exactly did they do to receive that money? What was the purpose of that $3 million wire?”
Comer then clarified that the House committee’s investigation is not a “Hunter Biden investigation” but an investigation into President Biden and his family over what Comer suspects is illegal “influence-peddling.”
“The media says this is a Hunter Biden investigation,” Comer clarified this week. “This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and we’re investigating the Biden family, and again, after this new batch of information, it expands. There are more family members involved in this than just the president’s son.”
“They don’t manufacture anything, they don’t sell anything, they don’t own any real estate. We don’t know what the business is,” he continued. “My theory is, it’s influence-peddling, and if so, that’s wrong.”