Two Russian Billionaires With Direct Ties To Joe & Hunter Biden Evade Latest Round Of Sanctions: 'It's Very Fishy'

Two Russian billionaires with direct ties to both President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden came under fire this week after it was revealed they were not named in the U.S. Treasury Department’s latest round of sanctions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite having alleged connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yelena Baturina and Vladimir Yevtushenkov somehow managed to evade being named in the newest sanctions announced by the Treasury Department on Friday over Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.