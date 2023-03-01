SECRET LETTER LEAK: President Joe Biden's Brother Touted His Family Connections In Note To Qatari Royal Family

“[Jim Biden] stated that he was often sent to meetings to represent Hill because 'of course, the name didn't hurt,' and he was the former Vice-President's brother, or words to that effect,” former Treasury official Thomas Sullivan described in an affidavit released earlier this month. “He repeated this statement at least twice during the interview.”

“I asked specifically if he had attended a meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Trade in mid-February 2012 to receive the final payment for the work Hill had performed,” Sullivan continued. “He answered that, to the best of his memory, he had been at such a meeting, and that the reason he had attended was ‘because of his position and relationship’ with his brother.”