SECRET LETTER LEAK: President Joe Biden's Brother Touted His Family Connections In Note To Qatari Royal Family
President Joe Biden’s younger brother allegedly penned a letter touting his family connections while asking for work from the Qatari royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jim Biden, President Biden’s 73-year-old younger brother, reportedly wrote the letter in August 2017 to a Qatari prince in charge of a whopping $170 billion investment fund.
According to Daily Mail, which first obtained the letter from Hunter Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell” on Tuesday, Jim requested a meeting with the prince while using the Biden name to boost his connections in the Middle Eastern nation.
“I would be honored to assist in effectuating the vision of His Excellency but would be remiss in not pointing out the fractured nature of our current administration,” President Biden’s brother reportedly wrote to the director of the Qatar Investment Authority for the attention of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani on August 1, 2017.
“My family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels that I believe would be worthy of the interest of His Excellency,” Jim continued while touting the Biden family’s “deep and wide” business and political relationships that “lasted through many years and many administrations.”
“We are not, however, lobbyists and do not operate in that arena,” he continued. “Our relationships are deep and wide and have lasted through many years and many administrations.”
“We are not particularly close to this [Trump] administration and have a different vision,” Jim explained further. “Our primary interest is and always has been to advance the interests of the United States through productive collaborations with partners home and abroad.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden previously came under fire after it was revealed his younger brother used the Biden family name to negotiate a $140 million deal with Saudi Arabia in 2012 while Biden was still serving as then-President Barack Obama’s vice president.
“[Jim Biden] stated that he was often sent to meetings to represent Hill because 'of course, the name didn't hurt,' and he was the former Vice-President's brother, or words to that effect,” former Treasury official Thomas Sullivan described in an affidavit released earlier this month. “He repeated this statement at least twice during the interview.”
“I asked specifically if he had attended a meeting with the Saudi Ministry of Trade in mid-February 2012 to receive the final payment for the work Hill had performed,” Sullivan continued. “He answered that, to the best of his memory, he had been at such a meeting, and that the reason he had attended was ‘because of his position and relationship’ with his brother.”
- President Joe Biden SLAMMED For Awkward Remarks During Black History Month Event: 'I May Be A White Boy, But I’m Not Stupid’
- White House Accused Of Covering Up President Joe Biden's Cognitive Decline: 'It's Getting Worse'
- Tulsi Gabbard Compares President Joe Biden To Hitler After Slamming Administration For Identity Politics
President Biden is currently under investigation by House Republicans over allegations he and his family used the Biden name to benefit and progress their own personal business dealings.
GOP House Rep. James Comer, who currently serves as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, revealed he and his fellow Republican committee members have obtained legal documents allegedly connecting President Biden to his family’s shady overseas business dealings.
“Evidence obtained by Committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes,” Comer said after launching the investigation into the president in January.
“If President Biden is compromised by deals with foreign adversaries and they are impacting his decision making, this is a threat to national security,” Comer continued. “The American people deserve transparency and accountability about the Biden family’s influence peddling.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
President Biden has regularly denied having any involvement in the business dealings of both his brother and his son, and has scoffed at the House Republicans’ decision to launch an investigation into the matter.
“Instead of working with President Biden to address issues important to the American people, like lower costs, congressional Republicans’ top priority is to go after President Biden with politically motivated attacks chock full of long-debunked conspiracy theories,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in January.
“President Biden is not going to let these political attacks distract him from focusing on Americans’ priorities,” he continued, “and we hope congressional Republicans will join us in tackling them instead of wasting time and resources on political revenge.”