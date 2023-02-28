Mod Sun Breaks His Silence On Avril Lavigne Suddenly Calling Off Engagement

After he learned that his relationship was over, Avril Lavigne's ex-fiancé Mod Sun shared an emotional message revealing how his life was turned upside down by the news, RadarOnline.com has learned.

When Lavigne, 38, was spotted at dinner with rapper Tyga last week, rumors swirled that the pair were more than just friends.

Following the questionable sighting, the Sk8ter Boi singer fueled the dating speculation when she revealed that her engagement to Mod, 35, had been called off.