Mod Sun Breaks His Silence On Avril Lavigne Suddenly Calling Off Engagement
After he learned that his relationship was over, Avril Lavigne's ex-fiancé Mod Sun shared an emotional message revealing how his life was turned upside down by the news, RadarOnline.com has learned.
When Lavigne, 38, was spotted at dinner with rapper Tyga last week, rumors swirled that the pair were more than just friends.
Following the questionable sighting, the Sk8ter Boi singer fueled the dating speculation when she revealed that her engagement to Mod, 35, had been called off.
Throughout their relationship, Mod and Lavigne were on-again-off-again. Nonetheless, the loss still hurt — and Mod shared his pain with fans.
In the carousel-style Instagram post that featured selfies and snaps from his tour, Mod had an optimistic, yet heartbreaking, take on how his "entire life" had "completely changed."
"In 1 week my entire life completely changed … I just know there’s a plan for it all," Mod began the caption. "I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."
Mod noted that being on tour "surrounded by love every night" was a "blessing" amid his breakup.
"I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage," Mod concluded the post.
Fans quickly flocked to the comment section to leave messages of support for the singer. The couple's breakup was apparently "news" to Mod, who was on the road for his current tour when the split was announced.
His statement hinted that Lavigne may have forgotten to mention to Mod that they were over.
"They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him," the singer's rep told the outlet.
Mod and Lavigne sparked engagement rumors after the Complicated singer was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger. Before her engagement to Mod, Lavigne was married twice before.
Her first marriage was with Deryck Whibley. They divorced in 2010 after four years of marriage. Lavigne exchanged vows for the second time with Chad Kroeger in 2013 before they split in 2015.