Avril Lavigne Rocks Massive Diamond Ring, Sparks Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne was seen heading to a music studio in Los Angeles and rocking a massive diamond on that finger Tuesday.
Rumors have been swirling that the 37-year-old pop star is getting serious with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, but the new bling has left fans believing Lavigne could be getting ready to walk down the aisle for the third time.
The Sk8er Boi singer, who had previously been married to Deryck Whibley from 2006 until 2010 and Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015, is showing some serious hints that she's ready to give the married life another shot.
The rock was nowhere to be seen during her recent Grammy appearance. Two days later, she was proudly displaying the sparkler while wearing a large black sweater and baggy black leather jeans outside of the studio.
The Canadian singer/songwriter appeared at the music awards show in Vegas with Mod Sun. Lavigne stunned in a ruffled black gown that matched Sun's shirtless suit.
Her latest album, Love Sux, was released a little over a week before the Awards ceremony. The latest release is viewed as a "return to form" by critics reminiscent of Lavigne's early skater punk influences such as NOFX, Green Day, and Blink-182 with Mark Hoppus even appearing in the album itself.
Lavigne reportedly met Sun while working on a recently released music video filmed back in February of 2021. Since then, things have gotten serious between the two with the drummer-turned-songwriter going as far as to tattoo Avril's name on his neck.
Sun started out as a drummer for the pop-punk band Sideline Heroes before going solo. He's worked with Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear, as well as his now rumored fiancé.
The musician was previously dating Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne. Bella later claimed they got married and divorced in less than 15 months of dating.