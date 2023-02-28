Fears Grow That Russia Is Plotting False Flag Chemical Weapons Attack In Ukraine & Will Blame The West
Fear over the Kremlin gearing up to launch a false flag attack on Ukraine were heightened Tuesday after Russian state media accused the United States and allies of plotting chemical strikes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The jarring allegation came from Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces for Vladimir Putin's Russian military.
As State TV churned out coverage, pushing the Kremlin's allegations, rumors intensified that Putin, 70, had grown more paranoid of a coup.
The ailing leader who is reportedly dealing with a number of health issues desperately clung to power as the Russian military continued to endure massive losses on the front lines, a year after he ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
State TV coverage of Lt. General Kirillov's claim came with an uneasy underlying suspicion that the reports were being made to lay the groundwork for a false flag attack on Ukraine.
According to a report, Kirillov claimed that John Sullivan, the US Ambassador to Moscow, warned at a conference that the Kremlin planned to use chemical weapons amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Kirillov issued a statement on the US ambassador's alleged warning — and made a threat of his own.
"We regard this information as the intention of the US itself and its accomplices to conduct a provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals," Kirillov said of Sullivan.
The Kremlin insider continued with his allegation, claiming that chemicals were delivered via train to Kramatorsk — and were accompanied by "foreign citizens."
The alleged chemical weapon shipment referred to 16 sealed boxes — some marked BZ, a prohibited substance under chemical warfare treaties for its ability to inflict acute psychosis, hallucination, and other mind-altering disorders — that were unloaded at Kramatorsk Metallurgical Plant in Ukraine.
As Kirillov stated that the "cargo" was moved on "American-made armored vehicles," and repeatedly claimed that the US had made numerous "fake" allegations of chemical attacks over the years as a form of provocation.
"The facts of the simultaneous supply of toxic chemicals and means of protection against them indicate an attempt to carry out large-scale provocations using the psychotropic chemical warfare agent BZ during the conflict," Kirillov stated in the address.
Without providing any proof of his claim, the Lt. General doubled down on his accusation against the US.
"Washington expects the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to make it difficult for the international community to launch an effective investigation, as a result of which the real organizers and perpetrators could escape responsibility, while the blame would be shifted on Russia," Kirillov added.