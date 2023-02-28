Fears Grow That Russia Is Plotting False Flag Chemical Weapons Attack In Ukraine & Will Blame The West

Fear over the Kremlin gearing up to launch a false flag attack on Ukraine were heightened Tuesday after Russian state media accused the United States and allies of plotting chemical strikes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The jarring allegation came from Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces for Vladimir Putin's Russian military.

As State TV churned out coverage, pushing the Kremlin's allegations, rumors intensified that Putin, 70, had grown more paranoid of a coup.

The ailing leader who is reportedly dealing with a number of health issues desperately clung to power as the Russian military continued to endure massive losses on the front lines, a year after he ordered the invasion of Ukraine.