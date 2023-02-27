Ukrainian Forces Make Brutal Discovery Of Putin's Torture 'Hole' Where POWs Have Genitals Electrocuted, Teeth Bashed Out
Ukrainian forces recently discovered a Russian torture chamber where prisoners of war had their genitals electrocuted and their teeth bashed out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Russian torture chamber – dubbed “the hole” – was reportedly discovered in the Ukrainian city of Kherson shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces liberated the city from Russian occupation in November.
According to photos of “the hole” obtained by Daily Mail, a lone chair could be seen in a dark room surrounded by decrepit walls and garbage strewn about.
Andriy Andryushcenko, a 28-year-old former salesman who was caught spray-painting pro-Ukrainian graffiti in Kherson and subsequently placed in “the hole” for 47 days, claimed he was beaten in the torture chamber until he thought he “was going to die.”
"They beat me and put electric wire on my genitals and ears,” Andryushcenko recalled. "They joked they were making calls to Zelenskyy or Biden when they did it as it was rigged to an old telephone.”
"It was hell. They knocked my teeth out [and] beat me unconscious,” he continued. "They put dumbbells on my neck and a knife at my back and made me squat down.”
"I thought I was going to die,” the 28-year-old Ukrainian added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the discovery of “the hole” comes after the Ukrainian government accused Russia of nearly 90,000 war crimes committed since the conflict first started in February 2022.
Of those nearly 90,000 war crimes, at least 8,000 reportedly took place in Kherson before the city was liberated in November.
"We're going to see potentially a ratcheting up in the war crimes being committed by the Russians and potentially more widespread civilian harm, that is my fear,” former Pentagon intelligence official Marc Garlasco recently said.
Garlasco also predicted a number of additional war crimes have taken place in Ukraine that the government has not yet discovered.
Shortly after Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” against Ukraine was launched on February 24, 2022, it was discovered that Russian forces were using a torture technique dubbed “the elephant” on Ukrainian prisoners of war.
"They put a gas mask on your head. Your hands are cuffed behind your back, so there is nothing you can do,” one captured soldier explained after surviving “the elephant.” "And then they close off the breathing tube and you start to choke."
"Once the gas mask was on, they would choke you, so you were gasping to breathe,” another soldier explained. “It was so bad just the sight of the gas mask in the room would make people confess to anything."