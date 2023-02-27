Zendaya Pulling In $1 Million Per Episode For ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 After Renegotiating Contract With HBO
Actress Zendaya has finalized a new deal with HBO where she will be paid nearly $1 million per episode for the upcoming third season, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Zendaya and her team recently approached the network about adjusting her deal.
Zendaya, one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, felt that she deserved money for playing the character Rue. The actress helped make Euphoria into one of the highest-watched shows in HBO’s history.
Puck News, who broke the story, said that Zendaya “just closed a big re-negotiation on HBO’s Euphoria that likely puts her close to” other stars pulling in $1 million per episode. At the moment, the outlet said, other actors pulling in that amount are Chris Pratt for The Terminal List, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923, and Jason Sudeikis on Ted Lasso.
Zendaya became an executive producer role on the second season, which brings her in even more money. Euphoria premiered in June 2019 and became an overnight sensation — solidifying Zendaya as an A-list star and raising the profiles of her co-stars including Sydney Sweeney.
Last year, Zendaya took home the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category at the 74th Emmy Awards. The star, who won the award the previous year, became the youngest two-time ever acting winner.
She told the crowd, “Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show. I love you all so much.”
Zendaya continued, “Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight. Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself.”
She said her, “greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people.”
“Anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her,” she said. “So, thank you very much.”