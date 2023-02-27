‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Breaks His Silence On ‘Desperately’ Missing His Late Wife Alicia Who Died Weeks Ago After Breast Cancer Battle
Dukes of Hazzard Star John Schneider has broken his silence on his wife Alicia’s tragic death after a lengthy breast cancer battle — and the actor told friends he “desperately” misses his partner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The star, who met Alicia Allain in 2015 and wed her in 2019, took to Facebook to publish an emotional homage and a throwback picture of the two on Sunday.
"For me, this is what love looks like," Schneider, 62, wrote. "I've no words to communicate the depths of my sadness. She was and is ... whatever!"
Schneider broke the news last week telling fans he was dealing with an “unimaginable sorry” in the week after Alicia died at the age of 53.
“Grief is much too small a word,” he wrote. “I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now.”
“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions.
Back in 2020, Allain - who was detected with stage 4 HER2-negative cancer - opened up about her story on Fox & Friends, revealing her "rigid regime" and her choices to utilize keto for cancer, CBD oil and "ground herself in minerals".
"We always did hug those you love tight and let them understand how you feel," Schneider wrote last week. "If you have any photos of us and our apparent love and love for each other, please publish them listed below," he asked.
Schneider was previously married to his ex-wife Elvira “Elly” Schneider. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the actor has been having to deal with his ex-dragging him back to court over $1.8 million he allegedly owes in back support.
Back in 2014, Elvira filed for divorce from John after over 10 years of marriage. In the petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
In 2020, Elvira accused John of owing spousal support of $832k with an interest of $181k for a total of $1,115,824.52. She said John was pulling around $172k per month from his company.
In a newly filed declaration, Elvira accused John of owing her back support, from 2016 through September 2022, in the amount of $1.4 million. She said the amount grew with interest to $1.8 million.
Elvira off a subpoena to SAG/AFTRA to find out where John was making money. The judge presiding over the divorce signed off on Elvira’s request to seize John’s residuals from CBS Entertainment until his debt is paid off.