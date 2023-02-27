‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Breaks His Silence On ‘Desperately’ Missing His Late Wife Alicia Who Died Weeks Ago After Breast Cancer Battle

Dukes of Hazzard Star John Schneider has broken his silence on his wife Alicia’s tragic death after a lengthy breast cancer battle — and the actor told friends he “desperately” misses his partner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The star, who met Alicia Allain in 2015 and wed her in 2019, took to Facebook to publish an emotional homage and a throwback picture of the two on Sunday.