'Dukes Of Hazzard' Star John Schneider's Wife Alicia Allain Dead At 53 After Cancer Battle
Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider announced his wife Alicia Allain died from cancer earlier this week at age 53, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Schneider, who first became famous for his role as Bo Duke on CBS’ Dukes of Hazzard from 1979 to 1985, shared the sad news via a Facebook post published on Wednesday.
“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” the 62-year-old actor wrote. “Hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”
According to Daily Mail, Schneider’s wife passed away from breast cancer after being diagnosed with the devastating disease in 2019 – the same year she and Schneider married.
Allain’s obituary also revealed the actor’s late wife passed away “at her home surrounded by her family as she took her last breath on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.”
The pair reportedly first met and started dating in 2015 before going on to produce several projects together, including more than country 100 songs.
Following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2019, both Allain and Schneider spoke openly about her battle with the disease.
“This past Memorial Day I was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer,” she announced during an interview the year she was diagnosed.
“I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take,” Allain continued. “I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I got into a really rigid regime.”
“She was three years into a five-year shelf life,” Schneider added regarding his wife’s breast cancer diagnosis.
Tom Wopat, Schneider’s Dukes of Hazzard co-star who starred as Luke Duke in the popular series, spoke out shortly after Allain’s passing to share his thoughts and prayers with his former co-star.
“My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation,” Wopat wrote in a Facebook post. “Alicia was a force in his life and his career, and she will be missed.”
“I didn't get any details, but I don't need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John's dealing with,” Wopat added.
Following the end of Dukes of Hazzard in 1985 after seven seasons, Schneider went on to appear in a number of other popular television shows – including Nip/Tuck, Smallville and 90210.