Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Bree, Accuses Her Of Ripping Out His Dreadlock In Jealous Rage

Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Bree days after she was granted her own restraining order, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ariza asked the court to order Bree to stay 100 yards away from him and cease all communications. A judge previously ordered Ariza to not come near his ex.

The couple shares an 11-year-old son Tristan and a 10-year-old daughter Taylor. Ariza said his estranged wife’s restraining order only allows him to see his kids for 4 hours a week with a supervisor. He said their children do not need protection from me. He said they need protection from their mother.

Further, he wants the court to order Bree to attend outpatient parenting counseling once a week for 6 months to learn the skill needed “to support me as Tristan and Taylor’s father.” He also asked the court to order Bree not to talk about the divorce or restraining orders with their kids. Further, he wants her to enter into a 52-week batterer intervention program.

In his petition, he accuses Bree of emotionally abusing their son by disparaging him and making false allegations against him. He said the emotional abuse was captured in a recording. Ariza wants sole custody of their children until a future hearing. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Bree filed for protection accusing Ariza of being abusive during their marriage. She submitted graphic photos of her alleged injuries and described multiples times Ariza allegedly tried to choke her until she passed out.

Bree said Ariza lived nearby and often showed up unannounced. She accused him of letting himself in and she claimed to fear for her safety. In his declaration, Ariza said the allegations are false and he never showed up unannounced.

Ariza listed an incident on January 31, 2023, where he said Bree yelled at him in front of their kids saying, “You are going to f------ pay for this.” Another incident referenced took place on September 15, 2021, Ariza said Bree emotionally abused their son by telling their kid his father was “trying to buy” him and that “all kids live with their mother.”

Ariza said he captured this on a video recording. The third incident listed in the restraining order allegedly took place on April 6, 2020. The ex-NBA star said he was driving with Bree. They had a conversation about a woman “with whom I engaged in a romantic relationship and who is now my girlfriend. By coincidence, I happened to receive a phone call from my now girlfriend while Bree and I were in the car.”

He said Bree lost it and “forcefully pulled the steering wheel toward the passenger seat.” Ariza said he nearly crashed. Moments later, he said Bree “grabbed me by my hair and violently ripped a dreadlock right out of my scalp.” The next day he had his stylist treat the bald spot that was “left behind.” Bree has yet to respond to the allegations.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The date of marriage was listed as April 2018 and the date of separation as “TBD”.

Bree demanded primary physical custody of their two kids and asked that Trevor receive visitation. She also asked the court to award her temporary child and spousal support. In his response, Trevor demanded joint physical and legal custody of their kids. He asked the court to terminate Bree’s right to spousal support.