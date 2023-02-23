Kanye West Ready To Fight Ex-Business Manager In $4 Million Court Battle After Months’ Long Effort To Track Disgraced Ex-Billionaire Down

Kanye West’s newly hired legal team showed up to court this week to accept service of a $4.5 million lawsuit filed by the disgraced mogul’s ex-business manager — ending the months-long hunt to track down Ye, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West’s new attorney Gregory N. Suhr, from the San-Diego-based law firm Weeks Nelson, appeared on behalf of Ye in the case brought by Thomas St. John.