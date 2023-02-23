Your tip
Kanye West Ready To Fight Ex-Business Manager In $4 Million Court Battle After Months’ Long Effort To Track Disgraced Ex-Billionaire Down

By:

Feb. 23 2023, Published 10:16 a.m. ET

Kanye Wests newly hired legal team showed up to court this week to accept service of a $4.5 million lawsuit filed by the disgraced mogul’s ex-business manager — ending the months-long hunt to track down Ye, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West’s new attorney Gregory N. Suhr, from the San-Diego-based law firm Weeks Nelson, appeared on behalf of Ye in the case brought by Thomas St. John.

kanye west finally finds lawyer to represent him court lawsuit million pp
St. John sued West accusing him of breaching a contract they signed. He said he was hired in March 2022 and was to be paid $300k per month.

In his lawsuit, St. John said he worked 3 months out of his contract and wants the remaining balance paid out. St. John described a final meeting where West “screamed” and “made it clear he no longer wanted to work with” him.

St John said, “When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of “the 18-month term was b-----t” and “You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it.”

West appearance in the case brings an end to St. John’s extensive attempts to locate the rapper to serve him with the legal papers.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, St. John had a process server attempt to serve West at his various business addresses, but none appeared active. West and his companies were sued for eviction around the time he started on his antisemitic rampage.

St. John said the process server was having worse luck trying to find a residential address West lived at. Now that West’s lawyer has shown up to court the hunt has been called off.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the new lawyer comes weeks after West was dropped by the majority of his legal team over the backlash for his attacks on the Jewish community.

His new lawyer appears to be handling all his legal matters and even made an appearance in a separate $7 million lawsuit filed against Ye by a production company.

