Kanye West Finally Finds New Lawyer To Defend Him In $7 Million Legal Battle With Production Company Over His 'Sunday Service'

kanye west finally finds lawyer to represent him court lawsuit million pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 22 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Kanye West has finally found an attorney who will represent him in court after he was dropped by his previous team following his antisemitic rants, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, West has informed a Los Angeles Superior Court judge that his new lawyers are Gregory K. Nelson from the San Diego law firm Weeks Nelson.

kanye pp
Source: MEGA

The filing stated, “I, Gregory K. Nelson, of Weeks Nelson, hereby enter my appearance as counsel for Defendants YE, f/k/a Kanye Omari West, Very Good Touring, Inc., Yeezy Apparel LLC and Yeezy LLC in this matter.”

The lawyers will be defending West in the $7 million lawsuit brought by a company named Phantom Labs.

kanye
Source: MEGA

West has been without an attorney for months after his previous lawyer Nina D. Boyajian from the law firm Greenberg Traurig informed the court she will be withdrawing as his representative.

In a court filing, she said, West had “publicly made improper antisemitic remarks, resulting in his condemnation by and disassociation from various entities and persons that previously worked with or represented him.”

Boyajian said as a result of certain members of West’s team leaving, she has been “unable to meaningfully communicate with [West] in order to represent them in this matter.”

kanye
Source: MEGA
Kanye West

The lawyer said West had “made it unreasonably difficult to continue as their counsel.” In addition, she claimed West was “further in breach of their obligations to defense counsel."

She argued, “there is good cause to withdraw as counsel in this action, and defense counsel will be moving to withdraw.” The judge agreed and granted her permission to withdraw.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, a production company named Phantom Labs sued West.

Phantom said it had worked on large-scale projects for West between June 2021 and March 2022. The company worked on West’s Sunday Service event, a listening party for his album Donda 2, had started to work on his Coachella set before it was scrapped at the last minute, and even the Free Larry Hoover event with Drake in Los Angeles.

kanye
Source: MEGA
Phantom said West paid the first couple of invoices but then they started to pile up. In February 2022, Phantom said they had outstanding invoices totaling $6 million.

The company said they were promised $9 million from West’s paycheck from Coachella but they became concerned after he canceled the set.

The company they are owed $6 million owed for work completed plus another $1.1 million in fees related to the Coachella cancellation.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kanye denied all allegations of wrongdoing and accused Phantom of having “failed to perform the services” it was suing for.

He said the company had “performed so poorly that any further payment would be unreasonable and unfair.”

West has demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out.

