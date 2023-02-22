Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Won't Fight Divorce With Ex Paul Wesley, Appears Ready To Move On With Her Life
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon responded to her ex-Paul Wesley’s divorce petition within hours and all signs point to her being ready to move on with her new man, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in Ines’ filing, she listed the date of marriage as August 25, 2018, and the date of separation as “to be determined.”
The two did not have any children. Ines cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split as did Paul. She did not check the boxes indicating whether she wanted spousal support.
Ines did reveal a private deal that she worked out with Paul over their property.
Ines noted in regard to community property, “All such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at time of trial, or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties.”
In his petition, Paul listed the same information. The exes are on the same page with all issues and the divorce will be wrapped up soon.
Paul was previously married to actress Torrey DeVitto. They split in 2013. Back in September 2022, a rep for Paul told People that the couple had split in April 2022.
“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,” the statement read.
The divorce comes as 32-year-old Ines and 59-year-old Brad's romance has been heating up. The two have been linked for months and even spent New Year’s Eve together.
Ines was seen at Brad’s December premiere after-party for his film Babylon and the two even spent Valentine’s Day together. "They are dating and having fun," a source told People.
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider told the outlet Brad is only seeing Ines and there are no other women in his life. "He is spending more time with Ines," the source said. "He is very happy." "Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the insider added.