Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Officially Getting Divorced From 'Vampire Diaries' Star Paul Wesley

The Vampire Diaries star pulled the plug on his marriage to the fitness coach and officially filed the court documents earlier this week.

Brad Pitt's latest flame, Ines de Ramon , is officially divorcing her husband Paul Wesley after being separated for a few months now.

They officially announced their split in September later that year telling People , "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,"

News about Wesley's separation from Ramon began to circulate in August 2022 after fans began to notice that the actor wasn't wearing his wedding ring while promoting his brand of Bourbon, Brothers Bond, with his TVD co-star Ian Somerhalder .

Wesley, who originally tied the knot with Ramon in 2019, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Court papers stated, "All such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at the time of trial, or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties."

The two had no children together, but they did share a dog named Gregory.

Neither of the former couple's reps have commented on the recent developments of their split.