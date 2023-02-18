Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Officially Getting Divorced From 'Vampire Diaries' Star Paul Wesley
Brad Pitt's latest flame, Ines de Ramon, is officially divorcing her husband Paul Wesley after being separated for a few months now.
The Vampire Diaries star pulled the plug on his marriage to the fitness coach and officially filed the court documents earlier this week.
News about Wesley's separation from Ramon began to circulate in August 2022 after fans began to notice that the actor wasn't wearing his wedding ring while promoting his brand of Bourbon, Brothers Bond, with his TVD co-star Ian Somerhalder.
They officially announced their split in September later that year telling People, "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,"
Wesley, who originally tied the knot with Ramon in 2019, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Court papers stated, "All such assets and debts, if any, as are ascertained and discovered according to proof at the time of trial, or as disposed of pursuant to a written stipulation of the parties."
The two had no children together, but they did share a dog named Gregory.
Neither of the former couple's reps have commented on the recent developments of their split.
The Vampire Diaries star was previously wed to actress Torrey DeVitto in 2011. They were married for two years before finalizing their divorce in December 2013.
Rumors of Wesley and Ramon's relationship didn't start until around June 2018 with news of the two secretly getting married in early 2019 after the actor's TVD co-star Nina Dobrev accidentally referred to the fitness coach as the actor's "wife" on an episode of the Directionally Challenged podcast.
Since their split, rumors swirled of a romance between Ramon and the Bullet Train star after the two were spotted together at a Bono concert. Sources close to the two confirmed that the two were dating and had been "for a few months."
Wesley has also been rumored to have moved on being linked with model Natalie Kuckenburg after the two were spotted sharing a kiss in Italy.
Recently, Pitt sent Ramon a large bouquet of pink peonies from the set of his latest movie Wolves in New York, after the fitness enthusiast was photographed in Los Angeles walking around with the flower display on Valentine's Day.
