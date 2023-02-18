Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Celebrated Hit Album Before Taking His Life

One day before former American Idol star Kellie Picker's husband Kyle Jacobs took his own life, the 49-year-old was celebrating a country album that he'd worked on reaching platinum status.

Jacobs was found dead in his Tennessee home on Friday afternoon with Nashville PD telling Radar, "His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide." "Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 1:21 p.m. Friday from a home on Sneed Road in the police department’s West Precinct. Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office."

The night before his tragic passing, Jacobs posted the announcement of Lee Brice's album Hey World reaching platinum status on Instagram. Jacob's post read: "Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!"

Many in the country music industry commented on the songwriter's post after hearing the news of his passing. Dillon James wrote, "Man. No words what so ever but I am so glad we got to chat the other day, I’ll be praying for you and your family bud. Thanks for all the laughs Kyle." Legendary cowboy actor John Wayne's daughter, Jennifer Wayne commented, "Kyle, I love you so much. I don’t even know why I’m typing this because I know you’re not here … you’re home and with God. But I feel helpless not being able to reach out to you. And maybe you’re reading from heaven."

According to a statement made by the Nashville police department, the American Idol star woke up to find her husband missing. Both Pickler and her assistant searched the house until they found that they were unable to open the upstairs bedroom. After the assistant called 911, local police, the Nashville Fire Department, a detective team and medical examiners arrived at the scene.

Pickler and Jacobs got married back in 2011, less than five years after the country music singer's rise to stardom on American Idol. The singer talked about the love she had for her husband during an interview with The Boot where she said Jacobs "makes me feel so, so great about myself. I feel so beautiful when I’m with him. He always tells me he likes me better with no makeup on and sweatpants." "I’m glad that I let Kyle love me," she added. "He is the greatest blessing in my life."

