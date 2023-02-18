Too Much Pressure? Ryan Seacrest Quits 'Live' As Girlfriend Demands He Propose
The pressure is mounting for Ryan Seacrest to get down on one knee. The career-driven star was left squirming as his girlfriend of one year continued to drop hints she expects a proposal, or else, RadarOnline.com has learned, possibly adding to his list of reasons why he's ditching his Live co-host Kelly Ripa and moving back to Los Angeles.
The lifelong bachelor has been dating Aubrey Paige for over a year, but he still hasn't popped the question and sources snitched that Seacrest's lover is tired of waiting for a diamond.
The 24-year-old model's at the ultimatum point, telling the 47-year-old American Idol host to put a ring on it — or else.
"He's wonderful at picking up the tab and treating his girlfriends to shopping trips and five-star vacations, but it's the same old story," spilled the insider. "He promises the earth to these girls, but it never comes true."
Tipsters tattled that like Shayna Taylor and Julianne Hough before her, Aubrey is seeing the writing on the wall.
"Truth is, Ryan's all about the celebrations, but he doesn't want to share the real day-to-day life," revealed the pal. "He always wants to 'do' things with Aubrey, but when it comes to normal couple things like errands and grocery runs, he'd rather do it alone."
The pair became an item in June 2021, a little over a year after he split from Shayna after many breakups and makeups.
"A lot of people rolled their eyes when Ryan first started dating Aubrey because of the age difference, but his friends have come to admire her," the insider said. "Aubrey's really been there for Ryan. She's helped him get back on track after his health scare from a couple years back.
"Ryan's going to lose another one if he doesn't step up to the plate."
On Thursday, Seacrest revealed he's leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan in May after six years. As RadarOnline.com revealed, fans aren't happy with his replacement — Ripa's husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos.
“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest stated about his spring departure. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”