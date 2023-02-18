Too Much Pressure? Ryan Seacrest Quits 'Live' As Girlfriend Demands He Propose

The pressure is mounting for Ryan Seacrest to get down on one knee. The career-driven star was left squirming as his girlfriend of one year continued to drop hints she expects a proposal, or else, RadarOnline.com has learned, possibly adding to his list of reasons why he's ditching his Live co-host Kelly Ripa and moving back to Los Angeles.

The lifelong bachelor has been dating Aubrey Paige for over a year, but he still hasn't popped the question and sources snitched that Seacrest's lover is tired of waiting for a diamond.

The 24-year-old model's at the ultimatum point, telling the 47-year-old American Idol host to put a ring on it — or else.