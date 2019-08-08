Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Seacrest Back With Shayna Taylor After He Promises To Get Therapy

Ryan Seacrest Back With Shayna Taylor After He Promises To Get Therapy

Ryan Seacrest Back With Shayna Taylor After He Promises To Get Therapy Host is 'going to great lengths to better himself personally.'

Ryan Seacrest is determined to put his serial dating phase behind him and walk down the aisle — with his ex, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The perpetual bachelor is so determined to be a better man that he’s in therapy and back together with Shayna Taylor, according to a source.

“Ryan and Shayna are back on,” revealed the informant, adding that this time it’s on her terms.

“Ryan is trying to win her back for good and going to great lengths to better himself personally. That means, he’s even told her he’s going to therapy to understand what makes him tick.”

The on-again romance comes just after the American Idol host, 44, was spotted cavorting with three mystery girls in less than a month!

Seacrest was spotted sporting a huge smile while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands in late May as he enjoyed breakfast with a gorgeous blonde and a stunning brunette. Just weeks later, the never-married TV host was caught smooching model Larissa Schot in the South of France.

But now as his sexy summer romps have come to an end, Seacrest wants Taylor, 29, back since they split in February after four years of dating.

“Before the break-up, Shayna was ready to get married and they talked about it,” said the source.

“Ryan has always been hesitant about taking the plunge. For some reason it’s just not in his wiring to get married. But Shayna wasn’t going to wait any longer considering they’d been together for years and she felt he should know what he wants.”

“So she gave him an ultimatum. They ended up breaking up and he even gave her money as a parting gift!

“Shayna didn’t want to waste her time anymore on someone who didn’t see marriage in his future.”

Now, Ryan is showing her that he’s preparing for their future – and he hopes they’re together.

“He told Shayna that he’s getting professional help to understand more about himself,” added the source.

“So Shayna is taking it slow, but they are trying to rekindle their romance and are hanging out again.”

According to the source, the couple are even traveling together.

“They’ve been going away together recently and taking it step by step to see where it goes,” snitched the source.

“Shayna doesn’t want to get her heart broken again, but she’s willing to see what happens given that Ryan is working on himself and trying to understand why he is the way he is.”

Added the source: “He’s loves Shayna very much and will do whatever it takes to be with her.”