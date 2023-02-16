Your tip
‘Live’ Fans Furious Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Will Be Taking Ryan Seacrest’s Spot After His Departure

Feb. 16 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest announced he will be leaving his co-hosting gig on Live with Kelly Ripa and he will be replaced by her husband Mark Consuelos — a decision that has fans up in arms, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, Seacrest told the studio audience that he would be leaving the show in the Spring. The American Idol host has been a co-host on the show for six seasons.

He told the audience he planned on moving back to Los Angeles and continuing his gig on American Idol and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show.

The show announced Ripa’s husband will be taking over for Seacreast permanently which has infuriated longtime fans.

One wrote, “ Not Mark Consuelos taking over for Ryan Seacrest on Kelly & Ryan…after Ryan took over for Michael who took over for Regis…this talk show just needs to hang it up.”

Another said, “UGH....love Ryan. He will be missed!! Can they reconsider the co-host please. Kelly & Mark are ok as a married couple off screen, but I can't stomach them being hosts together.”

“I don’t watch the show because Kelly Ripa gets on my nerves but working every day with her husband??? Mark is charming but it’s a little too inbred to be interesting,” said another.

One subtly shaded Consuelos by telling him he wasn’t a big enough star. “The show is going to be rebranded as "Live With Kelly & Mark". Or... It can be called "Live With Kelly". Kelly has hosted by herself before. Ryan Seacrest is leaving to focus on #AmericanIdol because they have not found a star.... YET!!!!!” said the fan.

One person joked, “Ryan Seacrest will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband. Ripa’s 22-year long con finally pays off.”

Another remarked, “I feel like Kelly Ripa has been trying to make her husband a thing for years now. Outside of soaps, nobody cares.”

“Apparently, only Kelly's husband can put up with her,” said another unimpressed with the casting decision.

Other took writing, “What an epically bad idea for her husband.Btw, do people still watch that show?”

On this morning’s show, Seacrest told the audience, “Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

