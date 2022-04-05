Your tip
Ryan Seacrest Subpoenaed By Blac Chyna To Testify In Trial With Kardashian/Jenner Family

By:

Apr. 5 2022, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest is set to be grilled by Blac Chyna in court later this month — where she will question him about what led to her reality show being canceled.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée has named the 47-year-old television mogul on her witness list.

Chyna is set to take on her ex — along with his mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kylie — over claims they spread lies that she abused Rob. She claims they told E! executives the alleged lies and convinced them to cancel her show, Rob & Chyna.

Chyna says her show had already been greenlit for a season 2 and she was expected to pull in nearly $1 million.

In court docs, she says Khloé and other family members even threatened to stop filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians if Chyna’s deal wasn’t terminated.

She believes the Kardashian/Jenner family owes her $300 million in damages for their actions.

The trial is scheduled to start on April 15.

On the joint witness list submitted by Chyna and the Kardashian/Jenner family, it states Seacrest will be questioned by Chyna for 30 minutes. His testimony is important because he was the executive producer of Rob & Chyna.

Chyna clearly believes Seacrest has information that will help her case against the famous family.

Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble is also scheduled to provide testimony for 1 hour.

Chyna will also be allowed to grill the Vice President of NBCUniversal Francis Berwick and the former Vice President of E! Network Damla Dogan.

The other witnesses include Kris Jenner who will take the stand for 4.5 hours, Kylie who will be questioned for 3 hours, Khloé will appear for 3 hours and Kim is expected to appear for 3 hours.

Rob will also take the stand for 3 hours but Chyna is scheduled to testify for 6 hours total.

