Blac Chyna Believes She's Owed $300 Million In Damages From Kardashian/Jenner Family

Chyna is also taking on her ex Rob for posting explicit photos of her online to his 9 million followers without her consent. The trial — which is set to start later this month — will be split into two parts. The first will be Chyna taking on Rob and the second will be her fighting the rest of his family.

In a new motion filed by Kim — along with her mom and sisters — they argue Chyna should not be allowed to seek economic damages at all. They say Chyna is seeking over $100 million in economic damages alone. The family says Chyna is also seeking “upwards of another $200 million in general and punitive damages.”